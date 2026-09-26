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Photos: Housing solutions take centre stage at Day 2 of the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh | Judy Avanu Yayra  
  26 September 2026 3:20pm
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Day Two of the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic continues to draw patrons to Junction Mall, with participating institutions showcasing a wide range of products and services for prospective homeowners and property investors.

Institutions including Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd, DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd, Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd, Waylead Company Ghana Ltd, Translight Solar and Nestas Home Ltd are engaging visitors throughout the fair.

From mortgage financing and construction materials to home security, electric mobility, renewable energy and property solutions, the exhibitors are providing patrons with practical options as the three-day clinic gathers momentum.

The fair continues until Sunday, September 27, at Junction Mall, Nungua.

See photos here:

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