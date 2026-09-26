Ghana’s Charles Amofah Elected Vice President of African Bowling Federation

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian bowling administrator Charles O. Amofah has been elected Vice President of the African Bowling Federation (BFA), following the federation’s 2026 General Assembly.
Amofah’s election places him in the leadership of the continental body alongside newly elected President General Ahmed Nasr of Egypt.
The new BFA leadership was confirmed at the General Assembly, which also elected Ahmed Abdelhamid Gamal of Egypt as Secretary General.
Amofah will serve alongside three elected board members: Sherif Abdel Moneim of Egypt, Khaled Meziou of Tunisia, and Babou Ponde of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
His appointment represents a new continental leadership role for the Ghanaian, giving Ghana representation at the executive level of the African Bowling Federation.
The General Assembly also recognized the participation of Elvis Kargbo, President of the Sierra Leone Bowling Federation, and a member of the General Assembly.
Mashoud Said, President of the Mauritius Bowling Federation, attended the gathering as a distinguished guest.
The newly constituted BFA leadership is expected to work collectively on strengthening, developing, and promoting bowling across Africa.
For Amofah, the appointment provides an opportunity to contribute to the administration and growth of the sport at the continental level while representing Ghana within the leadership structure of the African Bowling Federation.
The federation expressed appreciation to the participating national federations, delegates, members, and guests for their contributions to the General Assembly and said it looks forward to working with the newly elected leadership and board.
Latest Stories
-
‘We are not deterred’ – Ablakwa responds to backlash over South Africa evacuation
55 seconds
-
NCA announces major voice and data disruption across Northern Ghana due to fibre cuts
42 minutes
-
Photos: Housing solutions take centre stage at Day 2 of the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair
1 hour
-
Video: Immunity should be exercised without creating classism – Inusah Fuseini on cocaine bust
2 hours
-
Ghana Air Force passes out 293 recruits after six months of intensive training
2 hours
-
EOCO vrs Baffour Awuah: EOCO should have secured warrant before arrest attempt at court – Inusah Fuseini
2 hours
-
Triple fibre cuts disrupt telecom services across Northern, Oti regions – Sam George
2 hours
-
Politicisation could undermine parliamentary probe into cocaine seizures – Dr Osae-Kwapong
2 hours
-
EOCO chases MP: Can Section 41 cure lacuna in EOCO Act? – Inusah Fuseini asks
2 hours
-
GNFS, GWL inspect fire hydrants in Ministries enclave; 23 found faulty
2 hours
-
Gov’t directs release of 50,000 bags of grain to ECOWAS
2 hours
-
Ghana, Germany deepen cooperation on railways, labour mobility
2 hours
-
Huge crowds greet Pope in Paris for open-air Mass
3 hours
-
Ghana’s Charles Amofah Elected Vice President of African Bowling Federation
3 hours
-
‘I never said I’ll declare a state of emergency’ – President Mahama on galamsey
3 hours