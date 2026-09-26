Video: Immunity should be exercised without creating classism – Inusah Fuseini on cocaine bust

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini has some misgivings about how immunity is exercised. Listen to him in the attached video when he appeared on the Newsfile programme on Saturday.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.