He took fees above legal limit – Inusah Fuseini alleges in Baffour Awuah case

Former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini, has alleged that Manhyia South MP and lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah took legal fees above the allowable limit in a transaction involving the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, Mr Fuseini said Baffour Awuah had acted as a lawyer for both SSNIT and Equity Loans in negotiations over an outstanding debt.

“It’s true that he was a lawyer. Yeah. It’s true. And that SSNIT had loaned money to Equity Loans, and that at a point this company owes SSNIT GH¢14 million, and as a lawyer, he negotiated for both SSNIT and Equity.”

According to Mr Fuseini, the negotiated settlement resulted in SSNIT recovering less than the amount owed.

He said Baffour Awuah’s fees from the transaction were significant compared with the amount recovered.

“So, he negotiated for both SSNIT and Equity, and he recovered less than the amount that was at stake, and his fees are almost half of the amount that he recovered.”

Mr Fuseini further alleged that the fees exceeded the legally permissible limit.

“Yes, it’s true that he’s the senior partner. Yes, it’s true that he represented SSNIT. Yes, it’s true that he entered into a negotiated settlement of the issue. Yes, he received a lower sum in satisfaction of the larger sum. Yes, he took fees that were more than the legally allowable fee limits.”

He also alleged that other transactions involving the lawyer are under investigation.

“Yes, there were other transactions that occurred that are the subject matter of investigations.”

The comments come amid an ongoing dispute over EOCO’s attempts to get Baffour Awuah to assist with an investigation.

Mr Fuseini said Baffour Awuah was aware of why authorities wanted to speak to him and urged him to report to the agency if he believed he had committed no offence.

“He is aware of the reasons why he’s being looked for. He is convinced that he’s not committed an offence, and that all at all material times he was acting as a lawyer.”

Mr Fuseini maintained that the EOCO matter had nothing to do with Baffour Awuah’s representation of Salomey Awity Baffoe.

“And it has absolutely nothing to do with his representation of Salomey. Absolutely nothing.”

Salomey Baffoe is at the centre of the “Ghana Jollof” controversy after her arrest on allegations of links to the TikTok account.

Police have alleged that she helped redistribute content associated with the account, while her lawyers have denied key aspects of the allegations.

The dispute intensified on Wednesday after a confrontation at the Accra High Court involving Baffour Awuah and security personnel believed to be from EOCO. The circumstances surrounding the incident have generated competing accounts.

Mr Fuseini said Baffour Awuah should use the appropriate process to address the investigation.

“But to be honest with you, I know more than is disclosed. And it has absolutely nothing to do with his representation of Salome.”

“And so, all I will say is that if he believes that these are the facts of the case, he should just go and report and clear his name and walk away.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.