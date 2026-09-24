Skills Bridge Ghana Foundation trains 50 professionals in solar energy

The Skills Bridge Ghana Foundation LBG (SBGF), formerly known as the STEM Parrot Foundation, has partnered with the Applied Technology Institute in East Legon to train 50 industry professionals in solar energy technology.

The programme aims to address Ghana’s growing demand for skilled technicians as the country expands its use of renewable energy.

The training programme was launched at the Applied Technology Institute, bringing together industry stakeholders, technical experts and professionals in the energy sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Founder and Executive Director of SBGF, Charles Agyemang Prempeh, said Ghana’s expanding energy needs must be matched with investments in technical skills.

He noted that while power demand continues to grow, the country still faces shortages in solar energy engineering, system maintenance and advanced photovoltaic integration.

“While advanced economies in Europe and North America aggressively finance comprehensive green workforce transitions to future-proof their labour markets, developing nations risk importing expensive physical hardware without the local human capital to maintain it,” Mr Prempeh stated.

He said investments in physical infrastructure must be accompanied by efforts to develop the people capable of installing, operating and maintaining such systems.

According to the foundation, it is also working with government institutions on capacity-building initiatives in solar energy and waste management.

SBGF said it is collaborating with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Development and the National Youth Authority (NYA) to train young people in these areas.

The foundation also highlighted partnerships with Accra Technical University and Germany’s RELEVATE gUG as part of efforts to connect technical training with industry needs.

Mr Prempeh commended the Principal of the Applied Technology Institute, Ing. Emmanuel Kotey Ashie, for supporting the training programme.

“Partnering with your esteemed institution is both a privilege and a powerful testament to what we can achieve together,” he said.

He added that the specialised training would equip technicians with skills needed to meet national standards, reduce technical failures and support Ghana’s transition towards renewable energy.

The foundation also acknowledged Leyden Education UK for its logistical support.

Addressing engineers and technicians at the event, Mr Prempeh urged professionals in the sector to continuously upgrade their skills and obtain formal certifications as solar technology evolves.

“To industry stakeholders and government leaders: the time to invest heavily in solar training is now. Solar technology is no longer an alternative—it is the core driver of our emerging energy economy,” he said.

He said SBGF would continue to expand its training initiatives to help build a skilled workforce capable of supporting Ghana’s energy transition.

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