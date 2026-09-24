It has absolutely nothing to do with Salomey – Inusah Fuseini on Baffour Awuah’s EOCO case

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini, has rejected suggestions that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) matter involving lawyer and Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is linked to his representation of Salomey Awity Baffoe.
Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, the private legal practitioner said the case goes beyond Baffour Awuah’s role as a lawyer for the woman at the centre of the controversial “Ghana Jollof” investigation.
“And it has absolutely nothing to do with his representation of Salome. Absolutely nothing,” he said.
His comments come amid an ongoing case involving Salomey Awity Baffoe, a 40-year-old senior nursing officer who was arrested and remanded in connection with investigations into the TikTok account known as “Ghana Jollof.”
Police have identified Barbara Asantewaa Kodua as the alleged operator of the account and accused Baffoe of helping to circulate videos produced by Kodua. Baffoe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime.
Baffour Awuah represents Baffoe in the case.
Mr Fuseini, however, said Baffour Awuah had been invited by state investigators and should have honoured the invitation if he was convinced he had committed no offence.
“He is convinced that he’s not committed an offence, and that all at all material times he was acting as a lawyer,” he said.
“And if indeed and in fact what he has accounted on TV are the facts, and he is the senior partner of Sarkodie, Awuah and Co., he ought to have honoured the invitation.”
Mr Fuseini said Baffour Awuah had met Raymond several times after a letter dated February 10 was sent to him.
He also claimed the MP had made himself unavailable to investigators. “They had been looking for him, and he had made himself unavailable,” he said.
Mr Fuseini further disclosed what he said were other matters being investigated. He confirmed that Baffour Awuah acted as a lawyer in a transaction involving SSNIT and Equity Loans.
He said SSNIT had loaned money to Equity Loans and that the company owed SSNIT GH¢14 million at one point.
According to Mr Fuseini, Baffour Awuah negotiated on behalf of both parties and recovered less than the amount at stake.
He also alleged that the lawyer’s fees were almost half of the amount recovered. “There are other transactions that are the subject matter of investigations,” he said.
Mr Fuseini added that Baffour Awuah “took fees that were more than the legally allowable fee limits” and reiterated that other transactions were also under investigation.
“If he believes that these are the facts of the case, he should just go and report and clear his name and walk away,” he said.
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