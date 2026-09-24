Baffour Awuah welcomes Dafeamekpor’s condemnation of EOCO arrest attempt

Lawyer and Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has welcomed the Majority Chief Whip’s condemnation of the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) attempt to arrest him.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor had described the attempted arrest of a sitting Member of Parliament as “absolutely unacceptable”, particularly within the precincts of court.

He also pointed to the constitutional procedure governing the arrest of MPs under Article 117.

Reacting to the condemnation on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, Baffour Awuah said the concerns raised by the Majority Chief Whip reflect a broader view that EOCO’s conduct was unlawful.

“It is obvious that everybody in this country accepts that what Raymond has done is unlawful,” he said.

The MP said he would not be intimidated by the development as he continues to represent his client.

“With all humility, when I am defending a poor person, I do it wholeheartedly,” he said.

“And so this is not going to cow me until I see my client out. It won’t cow me to submission.”

Baffour Awuah also rejected any suggestion that people who helped him avoid what he described as an attempted abduction had acted unlawfully.

“From the facts, it is obvious that there was an attempted kidnapping. There was an attempted abduction,” he said.

He argued that assisting him in avoiding abduction could not constitute an unlawful act.

“I think that Raymond needs good legal advice at EOCO. It is obvious that he’s not getting it, and that is why he’s writing these letters,” he said.

“They will not fly.”

The lawyer also said he would appear in court despite EOCO declaring him wanted.

“My brother, I am going to court. I will never be intimidated,” he said.

“And so tomorrow I’m going to court. Raymond should arrest me. My brother, I am ready.”

Baffour Awuah said his decision was driven by his duty to his client, whom he described as a poor woman whose fundamental human rights had been infringed upon.

“Let the Ghanaian people judge that a certain lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, came to the rescue of one of us, a poor lady from a village in Techiman Hansua with three children, three minor children, the least of them four years old,” he said.

He said he remained confident despite the pressure.

“I dwell in the secret place of the Most High God under Psalm 91,” he said.

“And so nothing will happen to me. I’m look, I’m clear in my mind that I’m secured and fortified by the Most High God.”

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