GNFS honours two officers for bravery during Sogakope flood rescue

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has honoured two officers for their courage and dedication during a flood rescue operation in the Sogakope enclaves in the Volta Region in July 2026.

LFM Sene Famous of the Sogakope Fire Station and FM Yao Addo Kumi of the Adidome Fire Station were recognised for their role in rescuing and assisting residents affected by the flooding.

As part of the recognition, the two officers received assorted items in appreciation of their service and commitment to protecting lives and property during the emergency.

The GNFS said the recognition underscored the bravery and dedication of firefighters who respond to emergencies under difficult and hazardous conditions to safeguard lives and support communities affected by disasters.

The commendation was contained in a statement filed by the GNFS Public Relations Officer for the Volta Region on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

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