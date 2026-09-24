National

GNFS honours two officers for bravery during Sogakope flood rescue

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 September 2026 5:33am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has honoured two officers for their courage and dedication during a flood rescue operation in the Sogakope enclaves in the Volta Region in July 2026.

LFM Sene Famous of the Sogakope Fire Station and FM Yao Addo Kumi of the Adidome Fire Station were recognised for their role in rescuing and assisting residents affected by the flooding.

As part of the recognition, the two officers received assorted items in appreciation of their service and commitment to protecting lives and property during the emergency.

The GNFS said the recognition underscored the bravery and dedication of firefighters who respond to emergencies under difficult and hazardous conditions to safeguard lives and support communities affected by disasters.

The commendation was contained in a statement filed by the GNFS Public Relations Officer for the Volta Region on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group