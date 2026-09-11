7 dead, 21 injured in Hwidiem-Acherensua highway crash

Seven people have died, while 21 others have sustained injuries in a road crash on the Hwidiem-Acherensua highway in the Ahafo Region.

The crash, which occurred on Tuesday, September 8, involved a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GT-9931-09 and a Kia Picanto registered BA-731-20.

Preliminary findings indicate that the Sprinter suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control before the vehicle somersaulted and crashed into the Kia Picanto.

Firefighters from the Hwidiem District Fire Station responded to the incident and rescued the victims, who were subsequently transported to the St Elizabeth Hospital in Hwidiem for medical attention.

Ahafo Regional Fire Commander, ACFO II Samuel Ferdie Tetteh, later visited the injured at the facility and wished them a speedy recovery.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

The incident has renewed concerns about road safety, particularly the need for motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on journeys.

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