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GNFS rescues stranded persons after flooding in Hohoe

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  1 October 2026 10:21am
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The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Hohoe Fire Station, rescued and evacuated several persons stranded by flooding in parts of the Hohoe Municipality following heavy rainfall on Monday September 28.

According to a notice filed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Volta Region, on Thursday, October 1, the operation, led by DOIII Bismark Hosu-Porbley, was carried out after floodwaters rose in several communities and locations across the municipality, leaving residents stranded and requiring emergency assistance.

Areas affected included Star Filling Station, Picnic, Hohoe Central Zongo, Segbedeme, Kitikpa and Wegbe.

Firefighters responded promptly to the affected areas after the flooding was reported and carried out rescue operations to evacuate people who had become stranded. The affected persons were subsequently moved to safer locations.

The flooding followed heavy rainfall that caused water levels to rise rapidly in parts of the municipality. The GNFS response focused on reaching people affected by the rising waters and ensuring that those stranded were safely evacuated.

In its notice, the GNFS urged members of the public to exercise caution during periods of heavy rainfall, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

The Service advised residents to avoid flooded roads, drains and waterways, and to move to safer locations when water levels begin to rise.

The GNFS also emphasised the importance of taking early precautions during heavy rainfall, as rising floodwaters can pose risks to people attempting to cross or remain near affected areas.

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