GNFS rescues 35-year-old driver trapped in overturned tipper truck in Upper East

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rescued a 35-year-old driver who was trapped inside an overturned tipper truck near the Customs Barrier in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.
The accident occurred near the Customs Barrier and involved a tipper truck with registration number GG 4478-21, which overturned while carrying a load.
The Bolgatanga Municipal Fire Station received the distress call and dispatched a six-member rescue team led by STNO1 Bright Atimbiok at about 5:30 p.m.
The team arrived at the scene at 5:38 p.m. and immediately commenced efforts to extricate the trapped driver, identified as Mr. Sulemana Nangne.
After nearly two hours of rescue operations, the firefighters successfully freed Mr. Nangne from the overturned vehicle at about 7:21 p.m.
He was subsequently handed over to the National Ambulance Service and transported to the Upper East Regional Hospital for medical attention.
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