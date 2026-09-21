Fire guts four-bedroom apartment at Millennium City

A four-bedroom apartment at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has been gutted by fire.

The blaze destroyed parts of the apartment and several household items, although the full extent of the damage has not yet been established.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the incident and managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjoining buildings.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, while no immediate reports were confirming whether anyone was injured or killed in the incident.

The GNFS is expected to conduct investigations to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

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