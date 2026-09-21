Beyond vehicle age: Why Ghana needs a smarter vehicle import policy

The Ghana Standards Authority’s decision to strengthen enforcement of vehicle import standards from October 1, 2026, including restrictions on used vehicles above 15 years old, deserves serious national discussion. The objectives—safer roads, cleaner air, better consumer protection and a more responsible automotive industry—are legitimate and necessary.

However, age alone should not become the primary measure of whether a vehicle is safe, reliable or environmentally acceptable.

As a mechanical engineer with experience in vehicle maintenance, technical training and product support, I have seen that two vehicles of the same age can be in completely different mechanical conditions. A well-maintained older vehicle can, in some circumstances, be safer and more reliable than a poorly maintained newer one.

The real question should therefore be: what is the condition of the vehicle?

THE PROBLEM GHANA MUST SOLVE

Ghana has legitimate reasons to control the importation of damaged, unsafe and highly polluting vehicles. The GSA's new standards appropriately target vehicles that have been flood-damaged, burnt, structurally compromised, assembled from spare parts, or otherwise failed to meet prescribed requirements.

But Ghana must also consider the economic reality.

Our automotive market remains heavily dependent on imported used vehicles. The GSA has indicated that more than 90% of vehicles imported into Ghana are used vehicles, while only about 10% are new.

For many households, transport operators, artisans and small businesses, used vehicles are not a luxury. They are the most financially accessible means of mobility and income generation.

A rigid age threshold could therefore have consequences beyond the vehicle market:

Higher vehicle acquisition costs.

Higher transport operating costs.

Increased cost of goods and services.

Pressure on household budgets.

Reduced availability of affordable replacement vehicles.

Disruption to dealers, mechanics, spare-parts businesses and other automotive-sector workers.

Ghana's objective should not simply be to remove older vehicles from the market. It should be to remove unsafe and excessively polluting vehicles from the market while making vehicle ownership progressively safer and more affordable.

SO WHAT SHOULD GHANA DO?

1. Move from an age-only approach to a condition-and-compliance approach.

Age can be one risk indicator, but it should be assessed alongside structural integrity, braking performance, steering and suspension condition, tyre safety, lighting, emissions, safety systems and maintenance history.

2. Strengthen pre-shipment inspection.

Every imported used vehicle should undergo a credible inspection in its country of origin before shipment. Vehicles with serious accident damage, flood damage, fire damage, structural compromise or tampered identification should be rejected before they reach Ghana.

3. Make emissions testing genuinely enforceable.

If environmental protection is the objective, Ghana should measure emissions directly rather than assuming that every older vehicle is automatically more polluting. DVLA's 2025 annual report already identifies mandatory vehicle emissions testing as part of its environmental interventions.

4. Create a transparent vehicle-health grading system.

Every imported used vehicle could receive a standardised condition rating based on measurable technical criteria. Consumers would then know whether they are buying a vehicle in excellent, acceptable, marginal or unsafe condition.

5. Use progressive penalties rather than blunt restrictions where appropriate.

Where an older vehicle passes rigorous safety and emissions requirements, Ghana could consider differentiated duties, environmental charges or other risk-based measures instead of treating every vehicle above a particular age as equally unsafe.

6. Strengthen local automotive capacity alongside import restrictions.

If Ghana wants to reduce dependence on used imports, restrictions must be accompanied by affordable financing, stronger local assembly, access to spare parts, technical training, after-sales support and incentives for fleet renewal.

Ghana already has an automotive development framework aimed at encouraging local assembly and manufacturing. The next step should be to connect vehicle-import policy with local production, maintenance, skills development and affordable vehicle financing, rather than treating these as separate policies.

THIS IS NOT AN ARGUMENT AGAINST REGULATION

I fully support safer roads, cleaner vehicles and stronger enforcement.

My concern is how we achieve those objectives without unnecessarily increasing the cost of mobility for ordinary Ghanaians.

Ghana already has a foundation for a more technical approach. DVLA requires vehicles to undergo inspection for roadworthiness, while Ghana's automotive policy has contemplated compulsory standards, emissions testing and roadworthiness testing for imported used vehicles.

What we need now is better integration, enforcement and data.

I therefore respectfully encourage GSA, DVLA, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Trade, engineers, environmental experts, vehicle importers, dealers, mechanics, driver unions, consumer groups, insurers, financiers and local vehicle assemblers to engage in a broader evidence-based conversation.

The goal should be simple:

Do not merely ask, “How old is the vehicle?”

Ask:

Is it structurally safe?

Does it meet Ghana's safety standards?

Does it meet acceptable emissions standards?

Is its history verifiable?

Can it be maintained and supported locally?

And, ultimately, is it fit for purpose on Ghanaian roads?

Ghana deserves a vehicle import policy that protects lives, protects the environment, supports industry and recognises economic reality.

That is the smarter conversation we should be having.

— Eng. Joseph K. Awuni

Sources/Credit: Ghana Standards Authority; Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority; Ghana Revenue Authority; Ghana Automotive Development Programme; Ghana News Agency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.