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GRA lists used fridges, air conditioners and underwear among prohibited imports

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  25 August 2026 1:44pm
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The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intensified public education on goods prohibited from being imported into or exported from Ghana as part of its “GRA Connect” radio campaign.

The initiative seeks to educate taxpayers and the public about the Authority’s mandate, taxpayers’ rights and obligations, and the taxes and duties it administers.

During a discussion on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Senior Revenue Officer Charles Okrah at the GRA’s Tema Collection explained that prohibited goods are items whose entry into or exit from Ghana is forbidden by law.

The officer identified animal carcasses and certain used personal items, including underwear and sanitary products, among goods prohibited from being imported.

Some used household appliances are also not allowed. "Used air conditioners and used fridges are all banned, and that is the reason why, if you import these things into the country through our borders, we detain and seize them," he said on Tuesday, August 25.

On exports, the officer said rosewood remained prohibited from being transported out of Ghana.

The GRA advised importers and exporters to familiarise themselves with Customs requirements and obtain the necessary permits for restricted goods to avoid seizures, penalties and possible prosecution.

On restricted items, he explained that they require permits for import or export, such as firearms and other sensitive consignments.

"If you want to bring a restricted good, you need a permit, you need a license," he noted.

"We are regulating these things because of public safety, public health, and our environment. All these things are done for the benefit of Ghanaians, and most importantly, we also do this to safeguard revenue," he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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