Feed Ghana Programme cuts food import dependence

The Feed Ghana Programme (FGP) has begun reducing Ghana’s dependence on imported food through increased domestic crop and livestock production.

‎The programme, introduced in April 2025, has increased production of maize, rice, tomatoes and poultry, with officials citing improved domestic supply and progress towards food self-sufficiency.

‎Mr Bright Kwadzo Demordzi, National Coordinator of the FGP, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the 2nd West Africa Agri Show in Accra.

‎He said maize production had exceeded 100 per cent of national consumption, while rice sufficiency had risen from 42 to 56 per cent and poultry sufficiency from five to 21 per cent over the past 17 months.

‎Tomato farmers in major producing areas had also recorded abundant harvests, although challenges remained with purchasing and off-taking to secure market access.

‎Mr Demordzi attributed the production gains to government support, including the Nkoko Nkitinkiti poultry programme, provision of fertiliser and other farm inputs, and improved irrigation infrastructure.

‎He said the developments reflected growing farmer confidence and increased investment in agriculture, supported by GH¢1.5 billion allocated in the 2025 budget to agriculture-sector initiatives, including the FGP.

‎The 2026 budget allocated GH¢245 million to the agriculture sector to scale up food security and agro-industrial value chains, covering the FGP, grains and vegetables, and the Nkoko Nkitinkiti livestock programme.

‎“We are on course with our import substitution; maize production has exceeded 100 per cent of consumption, rice sufficiency has risen from 42 to 56 per cent, leaving surplus paddy in the fields, while poultry sufficiency has grown from five to 21 per cent and will reach full sufficiency in two-to-three years,” he said.

‎Mr Demordzi, however, said the next phase would focus on linking farmers to value-chain players and innovative technologies to improve storage, transportation and processing.

‎“Our farmers are producing in abundance… The next step is to organise the processes to purchase their products so that their profitability levels will be high. That’s the level we are moving now, so, the farmers can get ready market and go into more production,” he said.

‎He said the programme would enter its second phase in October, with additional interventions expected to help drive prices down by December.

‎Mr Demordzi said stronger collaboration was needed among the organisers of the West Africa Agri Show, the FGP, government institutions and value-chain players across West Africa.

‎He called for partnerships that would directly involve farmers and cooperative leaders through practical demonstrations, follow-ups and exposure to innovations.

‎Ms Françoise Sayi, Country Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, Benin, called for value-chain transformation, saying West Africa could not rely solely on production to achieve nutrition, food sustainability and security.

‎“Production alone is not enough. We must store, we must process, we must market and produce food so that nutritious, safe and affordable food reaches every household, every community member,” she advocated.

‎Ms Zarreen Akhtar, Director of Azalix Business Media, organisers of the West Africa Agri Show, expressed optimism about the region’s agricultural prospects, citing opportunities for collaboration among participating businesses.

‎“We have participation from more than 25 countries, with companies from Europe, US, and the Middle East, and China.

‎”So, all the big players in agribusiness – agro chemicals, machines, irrigation, and seeds – are all attended and our job was to help them to meet the right partners,” she said.

‎Ms Akhtar said the organisers hoped to connect more agriculture-sector value-chain players across West Africa.

‎“We are going to capture a lot of countries in West Africa, so that we can help the African market to grow in agribusiness,” she said.

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