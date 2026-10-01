Mahama urges Microsoft to support digital skills, cybersecurity and jobs in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has called on Microsoft to deepen its engagement with Ghana by supporting the development of digital skills, cybersecurity, technology and jobs as part of the country’s economic transformation.
President Mahama made the call during discussions with executives of the global technology company in New York on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The talks centred on ways to equip young Ghanaians with skills needed for the digital economy while expanding opportunities for employment and innovation.
“We are resetting Ghana for a new era of productivity, investment and job creation. I invite Microsoft to become a strategic partner in that transformation. Let us build in Ghana—not simply sell to Ghana—and together develop the skills, technologies and African solutions that can serve a market of more than 1.4 billion people,” he said.
The President said the partnership should help strengthen Ghana’s cybersecurity architecture, promote home-grown technology and position young people at the centre of the country’s digital transformation.
The discussions form part of efforts by the government to attract strategic private-sector partnerships and align investment with its broader economic transformation agenda.
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