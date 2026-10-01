Minority demands immediate suspension of Ghana-Colombia maritime deal over cocaine concerns

The Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding the immediate suspension of Ghana’s maritime and port cooperation arrangement with Colombia over growing concerns about cocaine trafficking.

The Caucus says the agreement poses a national security concern amid what it describes as a surge in large-scale cocaine seizures linked to Ghana.

In a statement signed by the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minority also wants the bilateral visa-waiver arrangement between Ghana and Colombia suspended.

The Minority is further calling for the entire framework of the agreements to be subjected to a comprehensive security review before Parliament.

The call comes after the Minority raised concerns over Ghana’s growing links to the international cocaine trade.

According to the Caucus, Colombia is the world’s leading departure country for cocaine shipments, with the majority trafficked by sea.

It cites the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s World Drug Report 2026, published in June, as identifying Colombia as the leading departure country for cocaine shipments.

The Minority also references a JoyNews report which said Belgian authorities ranked Ghana as the fifth-largest country of origin for cocaine seized at the port of Antwerp.

It says Ghana’s position is particularly troubling because it is the only African country and the only country outside Southern and Central America in the top five.

The Minority argues that the developments cannot be ignored at a time when multi-tonne consignments of cocaine linked to Ghana are repeatedly being intercepted both locally and abroad.

It says the situation has already raised questions about the integrity of Ghana’s ports and damaged the country’s international standing.

“Prudence and good governance demand a comprehensive national-security assessment of that arrangement before it is permitted to remain in operation,” the statement said.

The Minority is therefore asking government to suspend the implementation of the Ghana-Colombia bilateral visa-waiver arrangement forthwith.

It also wants the maritime and port cooperation arrangements suspended.

In addition, it wants the entire framework, including the visa-waiver agreement, submitted to Parliament for a comprehensive security review.

The demand comes against the backdrop of the Minority’s push to recall Parliament over concerns that Ghana is becoming a drug transit hub.

The Caucus says the country’s ports must remain gateways for legitimate trade and not conduits for international criminal networks.

“The security of our borders, the integrity of our institutions and the good name of the Republic must come first,” the statement said.

The Minority says it will continue to demand accountability and push to protect Ghana’s security, institutions, and national interest.

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