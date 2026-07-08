Foreign policy must serve Ghanaians, not politics – Samuel Jinapor

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, says Ghana’s foreign policy must always be guided by the country’s national interest and the protection of its citizens, rather than by political considerations.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 7, against the backdrop of developments in Ghana’s bilateral relations with South Africa, the Damongo MP said recent events have reinforced the need for the country to remain focused on safeguarding Ghanaians abroad.

“A lot has happened within the past 24 hours, in relation to foreign affairs, particularly Ghana’s bilateral relations with South Africa,” he said.

Ghana has postponed bilateral meetings with South Africa that were planned for next month because of a surge in anti-migrant violence in the ​country, the government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Reacting to this, Mr Jinapor stressed that Ghana’s Constitution provides a clear standard for the conduct of foreign affairs.

“All foreign relations pursuant to Article 73 of our national Constitution must be in accord or must promote Ghana’s national interest. So all our foreign relations, all our foreign posturing, and the conduct of our foreign policy should be one that promotes the national interest of our country.”

He said the Minority fully supports every legitimate step the government has taken to protect Ghanaians living in South Africa.

“All the measures, or whatever measures our government is taking… to protect Ghanaians in South Africa are those that we, in the Minority, fully support.”

Mr Jinapor said he has consistently backed the country’s leadership in defending the interests of Ghanaian citizens abroad.

“I’ve never seized the opportunity; I’ve never lost the opportunity to make this point that we support the Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President and the Government of Ghana to take up the matters relating to our compatriots in South Africa, particularly as it relates to the protection of Ghanaian citizens anywhere in the world, in South Africa in particular.”

He said that position should be placed firmly on record.

“That’s the first point. I think I need to put that on record and do so forcefully.”

The Damongo MP also endorsed the government’s decision to elevate the matter to the continental level.

“The government’s decision to escalate the matter to the African Union level and to call on the African Union to consider sanctions against South Africa is one that we support.”

He added that the Minority also supports government’s demand for stronger action from South African authorities.

“Including the government’s call on the government of South Africa to be up and doing… in dealing with the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, in terms of governmental oversight and the government of South Africa taking responsibility. We are very much in support of all those.”

However, Mr Jinapor cautioned that Ghana’s foreign policy must remain credible at all times.

“The second point… is also that in the discussion we need to ensure also that our foreign policy is credible, and that whatever stance we take, whatever measures we take are those that are supported by unimpeachable facts on the ground.”

He maintained that while protecting Ghanaians abroad is a national duty, every diplomatic position Ghana adopts must be backed by credible evidence and remain firmly rooted in the country’s national interest.

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