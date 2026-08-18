‘Home has spoken’ – Justin Kodua Frimpong says as Ashanti delegates back his re-election bid

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary and re-election candidate, Justin Kodua Frimpong, says he is deeply humbled by the support and confidence expressed by delegates from 12 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Kodua said his engagements with the delegates had reinforced his belief that the party’s grassroots remain confident in the reforms, structures and leadership approach he has pursued as General Secretary.

He described the region's support as a strong endorsement but stressed that it also came with a responsibility to continue serving the party.

“Home is home, but home does not owe me its support. Its trust must be earned through service and results,” he said, pledging not to take the confidence of delegates for granted.

Mr Kodua said the support would strengthen his resolve to help rebuild the NPP and position it for victory in the 2028 general elections.

“Together, we will strengthen our Party, rebuild with purpose and march towards victory in 2028 and beyond,” he said.

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