James Korsah-Brown calls for Tourism Minister to be changed

Parliamentary aspirant of the Mfantseman Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, James Korsah-Brown, has asked that the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie be changed from her position.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Daybreak Hitz, James said he believes the minister's performance has been subpar so far.

“I think we should change the minister. Fiifi said something is in the pipeline, right? But at the tail end of the pipeline, there is a lid. So nothing goes through the pipeline. She was deputy minister in Mahama’s first government, so we have seen what [she has done],” he said.

James added that the National Democratic Congress did not need to introduce the Black Star Experience when there was Beyond the Return to harness.

He said most of the Diasporans relocating to Ghana are investing in real estate businesses instead of channelling their resources into the creative arts and tourism space.

The former manager of Sarkodie, D Cryme and Chemphe attributed this to a lack of proactiveness on the part of the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts in making use of the programme to boost the creative economy.

“What actually hurt me is when they took over, there was so much happening. They didn’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he noted.

James, however, noted that there were other people in the NDC who could do better when given the opportunity to serve as minister of the sector.

This comes a few weeks after creative industry stakeholders such as Austine Woode, Kojo Preko Dankwah, Mr Carter, among others had remonstrated what they describe as unimpressive performance of Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

Meanwhile, James Korsah-Brown, two-time aspirant for the Mfanteman Constituency’s parliamentary seat on the New Patriotic Party ticket, has said that he will contest for the third time in the 2028 elections.

He is also looking forward to getting an appointment in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts if the New Patriotic Party comes back to power.

James is a member of the New Patriotic Party’s committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture policy.

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