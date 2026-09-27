Photo story: Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair clinic wraps up after three days of housing solutions, expert engagement

After three days of engaging activities, professional guidance and opportunities for prospective homeowners, the Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has drawn to a close, leaving patrons with fresh insights, new connections and practical solutions towards achieving their homeownership dreams.

Held from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27 at the Junction Mall in Nungua, the three-day event brought together prospective homeowners, property investors, developers, financial institutions, building-material suppliers and other service providers from across Ghana's housing sector.

From the opening day, the fair attracted strong patronage, with visitors moving from one exhibition stand to another to explore property opportunities, mortgage financing, construction solutions, home security, renewable energy, electric mobility and other products designed to support different stages of the homeownership journey.

For many patrons, the event offered more than an exhibition.

It created an opportunity to speak directly with industry professionals, ask questions, compare available options and obtain practical guidance on the often complex process of acquiring, building and maintaining a home.

Mortgage financing remained a major focus throughout the three days, with Republic Bank Ghana officials engaging prospective homeowners and property investors on financing options and the requirements for securing property.

The fair also reflected the changing needs of the modern homeowner.

Beyond traditional housing and construction solutions, exhibitors showcased products and services covering home security, renewable energy, electric vehicles, building materials, property development and home improvement.

Participating institutions included Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar and Nestas Home Ltd.

The strong turnout recorded on the first day continued into Saturday, when the fair gained further momentum. Patrons interacted with exhibitors, explored available offers and sought professional advice on buying, building, financing, furnishing and improving their homes.

By the final day, the Junction Mall had become a meeting point for people at different stages of their homeownership journey; from those still exploring their options to property investors and existing homeowners looking for ways to improve their properties.

The event was organised by JoyNews, in partnership with Republic Bank Ghana, which is the title sponsor of the Habitat Fair.

The Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair may have closed its doors at Junction Mall, but the conversations it started about housing finance, property investment, construction, security, energy and the dream of owning a home are expected to continue long after the exhibition stands have been dismantled.

As the curtains fall on Accra's edition, patrons and housing enthusiasts can look forward to the next Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair at Ho in the Volta Region.

Below are some memorable moments captured in photos by Myjoyonline's photojournalist, Judy Yayra Avanu, during the three-day event.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.