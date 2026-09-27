World Vision Ghana, Ahafo districts sign MoU for universal WASH coverage

Audio By Carbonatix
World Vision Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asunafo North Municipal and Asutifi North District Assemblies to deliver universal water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure and services across targeted rural communities.
The signing ceremony, which took place in Goaso on Thursday, September 24, 2026, establishes a collaborative framework backed by pooled resources, technical expertise, labour and infrastructure support.
The core objective of the partnership is to extend safely managed water and sanitation facilities to targeted rural communities while promoting sustainable behavioural change and improved hygiene practices through Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) strategies.
Additionally, the initiative focuses on building the capacity of district institutions and community structures for long-term operational sustainability while mainstreaming child and adult inclusion, gender equity, safeguarding and social accountability across all activities.
Under the agreement, the Asunafo North Municipal and Asutifi North District Assemblies are tasked with facilitating community entry, mobilisation and leadership engagement.
They will also contribute locally available resources, support the maintenance and sustainability of WASH infrastructure, participate in capacity-building sessions and enforce local by-laws that promote sanitation and hygiene.
For its part, World Vision Ghana will provide technical expertise, training, and financial and material resources to drive project implementation.
The organisation will also ensure that safeguarding, gender inclusion and social accountability mechanisms are in place, while leading overall project monitoring, reporting and evaluation activities.
To ensure long-term service delivery, Cephas Wedam, Manager for Universal Service Coverage (USC) for WASH at World Vision Ghana, outlined several key sustainability mechanisms built into the agreement.
These include a Professional Management Model to standardise facility oversight, a Water Facility Insurance mechanism and a Repayable Financing Fund designed to scale up investment in WASH infrastructure.
The initiative will also integrate community-focused programmes such as the Nurturing Care Group (NCG) framework and the Sesame WASH Up hygiene programme.
Speaking at the event, Joshua Baidoo, Acting National Director of World Vision Ghana, said the ultimate goal was to guarantee access to safely managed water for every community across the two districts.
He emphasised that formalising the partnership and pooling resources was the surest strategy to achieve at least 90 per cent access to WASH services by the end of the project lifecycle.
Echoing these sentiments, Robel Wamisho, World Vision’s Associate Director for WASH, urged all stakeholders to leverage the MoU as an active platform to strengthen collaboration.
He said working together remained vital to improving WASH services and ensuring lasting sustainability for residents in the various communities.
Representing the Asunafo North Municipal and Asutifi North District Assemblies, Coordinating Directors Benjamin Owusu Afriyie and Abdul-Aziz Gafaru pledged their full commitment to the intervention to ensure universal WASH coverage.
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