World Vision Ghana pays courtesy call on Gender Minister

World Vision Ghana, led by its National Director, Tinah Mukunda, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, to introduce its operations and explore areas of collaboration with the Ministry.

The visit also served as an opportunity to invite the Minister to the launch of World Vision Ghana’s Five-Year National Strategy (2026–2030).

During the meeting, the leader of the delegation commended government initiatives aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable populations, particularly children and women.

She highlighted the organisation’s focus on child-centred development, community empowerment, education support, economic strengthening and advocacy, as well as its ongoing campaigns against violence targeting women and children.

Discussions also touched on key policy areas, including the Children’s Act, with World Vision Ghana expressing its readiness to support the Ministry’s policies and programmes.

In her remarks, the Minister commended World Vision Ghana for its continuous support to the Ministry in diverse areas and reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening child protection systems.

She disclosed that work is far advanced, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Department, on the review of the Children’s (Amendment) Bill and the Justice for Children Bill, aimed at enhancing legal protection for children.

The Minister further emphasised government’s focus on economic inclusion and social protection, noting the passage of the Social Protection Act, which provides a framework to coordinate interventions, particularly in times of crisis.

On addressing gender-based violence, she revealed government’s plans to establish a One-Stop Shop Shelter for victims of domestic violence.

The facility is expected to provide temporary safe accommodation, psychosocial counselling, legal aid, medical care and referral services, while also responding to broader social welfare needs.

The engagement paved the way for strengthened collaboration between the Ministry and World Vision Ghana towards building an inclusive society for all.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.