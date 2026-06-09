Audio By Carbonatix
Belgium-based Ghanaian folklore artiste Nana Osei Twum Barima has released his debut album, ‘Journey to the Unknown’, a deeply personal project inspired by his life experiences, struggles, resilience and growth.
Released under the Zephyrus label, the album is available in vinyl, CD and digital formats. Through a collection of songs rooted in culture, family, spirituality and social realities, the artiste shares the story of a life-changing journey that began with the loss of his father at a young age.
“Journey to the Unknown is a deeply personal album that tells my life story through music,” Nana Osei Twum Barima said. “Every song represents a step on this journey, capturing the emotions, struggles, lessons, and hope I found along the way.”
The album features notable collaborations with Nicolas Mortelmans, Kaito Winse, Lara Rosseel, Roland Van Campenhout and his uncle, Osei Korankye.
Standout tracks including Question to My Ancestors, Until When, and Belgium and Rain explore themes of identity, family, environmental preservation, faith and perseverance.
With Journey to the Unknown, Nana Osei Twum Barima delivers a heartfelt musical experience that celebrates storytelling, cultural heritage and the strength of the human spirit.
Latest Stories
-
Accra floods: Mahama blames assemblies for illegal building permits
4 minutes
-
Mahama orders NADMO to map restricted lands to curb flooding risks in Accra
7 minutes
-
Nana Osei Twum Barima releases debut album ‘Journey to the Unknown’
16 minutes
-
Sedina’s 10-year sentence likely starts from her return to custody – Lawyer
20 minutes
-
Gyakie features on Ronaldinho’s Camisa 10 album
31 minutes
-
Ghana risks losing indigenous crops due to climate change – experts warn
32 minutes
-
[Video]: “Did you lack GH¢50k to get the best minister award?” — Tolon MP fires hilarious shots at Sam George
33 minutes
-
Mahama submits list of 808 presidential staffers comprising 233 appointees, 585 civil servants
36 minutes
-
Ghana’s national seed bank faces funding crunch despite critical food security role
48 minutes
-
Colombia World Cup 2026 team guide
50 minutes
-
Okyeame Kwame lands major Ghacem ambassadorial deal for new waterproof cement
55 minutes
-
Global Media Alliance partners UniMAC for World PR Day Festival 2026
55 minutes
-
“Let’s not be like the vulture” – Mahama insists on strict policy implementation over Accra floods
1 hour
-
Gov’t has offered 30 PhD scholarships for nurse tutors – Health Minister
1 hour
-
We are guarding our economic achievements jealously – Deputy Finance Minister
1 hour