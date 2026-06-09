Nana Osei Twum Barima releases debut album ‘Journey to the Unknown’

Belgium-based Ghanaian folklore artiste Nana Osei Twum Barima has released his debut album, ‘Journey to the Unknown’, a deeply personal project inspired by his life experiences, struggles, resilience and growth.

Released under the Zephyrus label, the album is available in vinyl, CD and digital formats. Through a collection of songs rooted in culture, family, spirituality and social realities, the artiste shares the story of a life-changing journey that began with the loss of his father at a young age.

“Journey to the Unknown is a deeply personal album that tells my life story through music,” Nana Osei Twum Barima said. “Every song represents a step on this journey, capturing the emotions, struggles, lessons, and hope I found along the way.”

The album features notable collaborations with Nicolas Mortelmans, Kaito Winse, Lara Rosseel, Roland Van Campenhout and his uncle, Osei Korankye.

Standout tracks including Question to My Ancestors, Until When, and Belgium and Rain explore themes of identity, family, environmental preservation, faith and perseverance.

With Journey to the Unknown, Nana Osei Twum Barima delivers a heartfelt musical experience that celebrates storytelling, cultural heritage and the strength of the human spirit.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.