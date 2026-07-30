Think before you type: Respect must extend online

Social media has transformed how Ghanaians communicate, learn, work, build relationships and participate in public life. Yet the growth of digital communication must be matched by a stronger sense of responsibility.

Cyberbullying can take many forms: abusive comments, threats, impersonation, body-shaming, deliberate humiliation, repeated harassment and the sharing of embarrassing or private content without consent. Too often, these actions are dismissed as jokes, trolling or “catching cruise.” But a comment typed in seconds can remain online for years and affect someone’s confidence, education, career, relationships and emotional wellbeing.

Respect online does not mean avoiding disagreement. Social media should remain a space where people can challenge misinformation, criticise decisions and debate difficult issues. However, disagreement should not become insults, tribal attacks, sexual harassment, threats or attacks on a person’s appearance, family or identity. Strong opinions can still be expressed with dignity.

Bystanders also have a role. Liking, forwarding, reposting or laughing at humiliating content can amplify the harm. Silence can also allow abusive behaviour to continue. Users can help by refusing to share harmful material, reporting abusive posts and checking on the person being targeted.

Those experiencing cyberbullying should preserve evidence, take screenshots, block or mute abusive accounts and use in-app reporting tools. They should also speak to trusted relatives, teachers, counsellors, colleagues or friends. Serious threats, impersonation and the non-consensual sharing of private material should be reported to the appropriate authorities.

Schools, families, media organisations and social-media platforms also have responsibilities. Digital citizenship education, accessible reporting systems and supportive conversations can help prevent abuse and protect victims.

The Think Before You Type initiative continues to promote safer digital spaces through social-media education, media engagement and direct outreach to young people. Its message is simple: behind every username is a real person, and every post, comment and share contributes to the culture we create online.

Before publishing anything, ask: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it respectful? Could it cause avoidable harm?

A screen may create distance, but it does not remove responsibility.

Pause. Reflect. Think before you type.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.