Government proposes 35-year minimum age for presidential candidates, rejects CRC’s 30 years recommendation

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The government has proposed reducing the minimum age for presidential candidates from the current 40 years to 35 years, opting against the Constitutional Review Committee's recommendation of 30 years.
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, announced the government's position at a press conference at the Presidency on Thursday, July 30, after the Constitutional Review Committee presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama.
According to Dr Ayine, while the committee recommended lowering the eligibility age for presidential candidates to 30 years, the government believes 35 years is a more appropriate threshold.
"The committee recommended that the minimum age for eligibility for election as president be reduced from 40 years currently in the Constitution to 30 years, and the government has accepted this recommendation in principle, subject to one modification. The minimum age will be 35 years, not 30 years," he said.
The recommendation forms part of the Constitutional Review Committee's broader proposals to amend Ghana's 1992 Constitution.
Chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, the committee presented its final report to President Mahama earlier on Thursday at the Jubilee House, outlining reforms covering governance structures, the powers of state institutions and the tenure of elected office holders.
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