Dual citizens may contest Parliament without renouncing foreign citizenship under proposed reforms

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, announced that government has accepted the proposal to amend the 1992 Constitution to remove the current restriction that prevents Ghanaian citizens by birth with dual nationality from becoming Members of Parliament solely because they hold another citizenship.

Speaking at a press briefing on government’s position on the final recommendations of the Constitutional Review Committee, the Attorney-General said the existing restriction does not align with the realities of modern citizenship and Ghana’s relationship with its diaspora community.

Ghanaians holding dual citizenship may soon be allowed to contest parliamentary elections without being required to renounce their foreign citizenship, following government’s acceptance of a recommendation from the Constitutional Review Committee.

"The current disqualification sits uneasily with our engagement with the diaspora and with the realities of modern citizenship," he said.

Under the proposed change, a Ghanaian citizen by birth who holds citizenship of another country will not be required to renounce that citizenship before seeking election to Parliament.

The Attorney-General explained that government’s position is aimed at broadening political participation and ensuring that qualified Ghanaians are not excluded from public service based solely on their dual citizenship status.

He added that multiple citizenship would also no longer prevent individuals from occupying certain public offices, except the positions of President and Vice President.

"Except that of President and Vice President of the Republic," he stated.

"Multiple citizenship will not disqualify a person from becoming Chief Justice of the Republic, becoming the head of the Electoral Commission, or becoming Speaker of Parliament," he stated.

However, he clarified that the restriction on dual or multiple citizenship would remain for the highest offices of the land — President and Vice President — under the proposed reforms.

The Attorney-General said the decision forms part of government’s broader review of constitutional provisions to ensure they reflect Ghana’s current social, political and economic realities.

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