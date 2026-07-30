GTEC orders tertiary leaders to quit party executive roles or leave public office

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed public officers in tertiary educational institutions who hold both public office and political party executive positions to resign from their political party roles or be relieved of their public offices.

It has, therefore, directed governing councils and management of tertiary education institutions to ensure full compliance with the law.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by its Deputy Director-General, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, said the directive applied to officers, including vice-chancellors, principals, pro vice-chancellors, vice-principals, registrars, directors of finance, deans, heads of department, and other senior officials.

Accordingly, GTEC wishes to remind all heads of tertiary education institutions to ensure full compliance with these legal requirements,” it said.

The statement, which was addressed to all heads of tertiary education institutions, drew the attention of the heads to Section 26 of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), which states that “a chief or a public officer shall not engage in canvassing in support of or against a political party or a candidate standing for a public election.”

It reminded them that the law prohibited public officers from holding executive positions in political parties to prevent actual or perceived conflicts between their official responsibilities and partisan interests.

“These provisions are intended to safeguard the neutrality and integrity of the public service and to prevent situations that may give rise to actual or perceived conflicts between official responsibilities and partisan political interests,” it stated

It made reference to the Public Services Commission’s position that public officers who wish to engage in active party politics or accept political party executive positions are expected to relinquish their public office before doing so.

“The Public Services Commission has also consistently reiterated that public officers who intend to engage in active party politics or assume political party executive positions are expected to relinquish their public office before doing so, in accordance with the applicable constitutional and statutory provisions,” it pointed out.

It cautioned heads of tertiary education institutions that public officers serving in leadership positions must not simultaneously hold executive positions in political parties.

It said reports that some institutional leaders and senior managers continue to serve as political party executives while holding public office were worrying.

GTEC noted that the practice undermined the principles of political neutrality, impartiality, and public confidence expected of leaders within Ghana’s public tertiary education system.

“As institutions within Ghana’s public tertiary education system, it is imperative that institutional leaders uphold the principles of political neutrality, impartiality, and public confidence in the administration of higher education,” it stated.

“The Commission trusts that all institutions will continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and political neutrality in the discharge of their statutory mandates to assist the Commission to ensure the effective and efficient management of the tertiary education institutions in Ghana,” it stressed.







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