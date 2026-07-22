‘I’ll die for my party” – TikToker Mama One says after bail over remarks against Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
TikToker Rita Konadu, popularly known as “Mama One,” has declared her unwavering loyalty to her political party after being granted GH¢50,000 bail over alleged offensive remarks against President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.
Moments after leaving the courtroom, she told journalists, “I’ll die for my party. God is my witness,” before her lawyer quickly stepped in and urged her to stop speaking.
Mama One had earlier appeared before the court after being arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) of the Ghana Police Service over videos allegedly shared on social media.
According to investigators, the videos contained offensive and derogatory remarks targeting President Mahama and the First Lady.
Police allege that among the comments, she described the President as an “infidel” and made insulting remarks about Lordina Mahama’s personal hygiene, among other statements currently under investigation.
Following her court appearance, she was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties pending the outcome of investigations.
However, her comments immediately after securing bail are likely to attract fresh public attention, particularly as investigators continue to examine the content of her earlier videos.
The case forms part of a series of investigations by the police into alleged offensive and threatening political content circulated on social media.
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