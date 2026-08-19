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Ghana School of Law SRC President-elect petitions authorities for relief for referred students

  19 August 2026 6:38pm
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The President-elect of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law has petitioned the Independent Examinations Committee (IEC) for a special, one-time transitional dispensation for students with outstanding papers.

Mr Isaac Nlason’s petition, sighted by MyJoyOnline.com, seeks to allow Part I students who fail more than two subjects, which amounts to half of their papers, to rewrite the outstanding papers instead of repeating the year.

It also seeks to allow Part II students who fail two subjects, also half of their papers, to rewrite the outstanding papers rather than repeat.

The dispensation is being sought for students under the current Professional Law Course (PLC) and Post Call Law Course programmes.

In a letter dated August 17, 2026 and addressed to the Chairperson of the IEC, Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Nlason said the appeal was prompted by the exceptional circumstances created by the introduction of a new legal education regime.

He noted that the new regime provides for the discontinuation of the existing PLC programme.

Nlason acknowledged that the law require candidates who fail a subject to be referred and to rewrite it at a supplementary examination.

He further noted that candidates who fail half or more of their subjects in an academic year are deemed to have failed that year's examination entirely.

"Our request is not intended to question, challenge or undermine the mandate of the Committee," Nlason wrote.

He asked the Committee to grant affected students the opportunity to rewrite outstanding papers under the existing programme.

Nlason requested that Part II students who failed two or more subjects be allowed to sit relevant examinations early enough to join their colleagues for the October Call to the Bar.

He also requested that Part I students who failed more than two subjects be given a similar opportunity to rewrite outstanding papers.

This, he said, would allow them to progress to Part II and continue their legal education with their colleagues.

Nlason was emphatic that the request does not seek to lower academic standards.

He stressed that affected students would remain subject to the same examination standards, procedures and requirements as their peers.

He described the request as a compassionate and practical measure intended to ensure continuity and fairness for the current cohort.

The petition was copied to the Chief Justice and the Ghana School of Law.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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