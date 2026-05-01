National

Old Tafo MP demands suspension of Ghana School of Law entrance exams

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  1 May 2026 7:24pm
Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
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Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah has called on the government to direct the Independent Examination Council (IEC) to suspend the scheduled July 31, 2026 entrance examination for prospective Ghana School of Law students, accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of betraying students after earlier promises to abolish the exams.

In a detailed response to a statement attributed to the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, Assafuah said students had relied on public assurances from government figures that entrance examinations would no longer be required for this academic year.

He argued that the sudden reversal had placed students at a disadvantage.

“I had early on today requested of the Government, and by extension the NDC party, to cause the Independent Examination Council to suspend the 31st July 2026 entrance exams directive to prospective law students,” he stated.

He added that government should alternatively issue “an unqualified apology to law students for betraying their trust”.

The Old Tafo MP criticised the Majority Chief Whip for what he described as confusion and ignorance regarding the role of the IEC in organising entrance examinations for the Ghana School of Law.

According to him, “the IEC is the sole mandated body that organises examinations for prospective students to the Ghana School of Law”.

Assafuah further argued that assurances previously given by Dafeamekpor had influenced students’ decisions not to prepare for examinations.

“Assurances were given. Students relied on them. Those assurances have now proven unreliable,” he said, insisting that affected students deserved clarity, fairness and adequate time to prepare should the examinations proceed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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