Asutifi North targets zero exam malpractice in BECE – DCE

The District Chief Executive for Asutifi North in the Ahafo Region, Hafiz Dauda, says he is confident the district will record zero cases of examination malpractice in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He made the remarks in Kenyasi while monitoring the exams alongside the Regional Minister and officials from the Ghana Education Service.

Mr Dauda explained that the district has undertaken extensive sensitisation efforts involving candidates, invigilators, teachers and parents to educate them on the consequences of examination malpractice.

According to him, the district recorded some cases of malpractice last year, which affected its image, prompting authorities to intensify measures to prevent a recurrence.

He noted that the District Assembly, in collaboration with the education directorate and some non-governmental organisations, has rolled out targeted awareness campaigns to curb the practice.

Meanwhile, some candidates who spoke to Adom News expressed confidence in passing the exams, saying the questions so far have been within what they were taught in class.

They also commended the level of invigilation, describing it as strict and effective, and expressed hope that the standards would be maintained throughout the examination period.

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