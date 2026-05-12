WAEC confirms arrest of 43 teachers over BECE exam malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed the arrest of more than 40 individuals for their alleged involvement in examination malpractice during the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, disclosed "that a total of 43 people had been arrested so far, all of whom are teachers."

Mr Kapi clarified that no students have been arrested in connection with the malpractice cases.

“Well, usually students are not put under arrest. Their statements are taken and then brought back to the office for further investigation before a final decision is taken about them,” he explained.

The arrests form part of WAEC’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on examination irregularities and uphold the integrity of the country’s public examination system.

Mr Kapi also assured candidates, parents and stakeholders that the council is fully prepared for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with the English oral paper scheduled for Wednesday, May 13.

He noted that some practical papers, as well as other subjects, including cost accounting, have already been successfully conducted.

According to him, WAEC had initially prioritised the administration of the BECE due to the large number of candidates and its overlap with preparations for the WASSCE.

“Because of the numbers, especially coinciding with the BECE, we gave priority to the BECE. Now for this week, the oral English paper is going to take place, and as the weeks go by, we will get into full throttle,” he added.

The council has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a smooth and credible conduct of the WASSCE while maintaining strict surveillance to prevent malpractice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.