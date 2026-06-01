Takoradi dry dock project secures £101m UK-backed investment

A UK-backed £101 million investment in the Takoradi dry dock project has been announced at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London, with the facility expected to create up to 430 jobs and strengthen Ghana's maritime industry.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 1, 2026, by the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, during the summit attended by President John Dramani Mahama, government officials, investors and business leaders from Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Mr Rogg said the investment would be made through the UK-backed Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), describing it as the organisation's largest investment in Ghana so far.

"Today I'm pleased to announce that the UK-backed Private Infrastructure Development Group is making its largest investment to date, a £101 million ship repair and dry docking facility at Takoradi Port," he said.

According to him, the project is expected to create up to 430 jobs, with women projected to occupy about 30 per cent of the positions.

He said the facility would support the growth of Ghana's maritime sector and strengthen the country's role as a centre for ship repair and related services in the sub-region.

Industrial expansion

Responding to the announcement, President Mahama said the project could help drive industrial development in the western part of the country.

"Since our first president established the industrial town of Tema and the port at Tema, a lot of our investment in terms of industry has gone towards the east," he said.

"It is time to move westwards. And that shipbuilding industry would be a jewel in the West."

President Mahama said the project fitted into efforts to spread industrial growth across the country and create new economic opportunities outside the traditional industrial enclave around Tema.

He said the Western Region possessed considerable potential but had not attracted the same level of industrial investment as some other parts of the country.

Mr Rogg also outlined a number of initiatives aimed at attracting more British investment into Ghana.

These include the launch of a UK-Ghana Growth Partnership to connect Ghanaian projects with international investors and a Green Project Preparation Facility being developed in partnership with the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund.

He said the facility could unlock up to £180 million in infrastructure transactions over the next three years.

According to Mr Rogg, the United Kingdom intends to deepen economic ties with Ghana through investments in infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, education and technology.

He said more than 670 UK foreign direct investment projects had been undertaken in Ghana over the past two decades, creating more than 44,000 jobs.

Mr Rogg said the next phase of the UK-Ghana relationship would be measured by the successful implementation of projects announced by both countries.

Maritime hub

The Takoradi dry dock project has been under development for several years as part of plans to establish a ship repair and maintenance hub on the Gulf of Guinea.

The latest investment announcement is expected to accelerate progress on the project and support government's efforts to attract foreign investment into infrastructure, industry and export-oriented sectors.

When completed, the facility is expected to increase economic activity at Takoradi Port and strengthen Ghana's ambition to become a leading maritime services center in West Africa.

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