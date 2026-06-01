Okoe Vanderpuije hails gov’t over swift evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, has commended the Government of Ghana for its swift and coordinated evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa, following a recent surge in xenophobic attacks targeting foreign African nationals.

In a statement signed by Alfred Okoe Bannerman Bruce-Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, on May 29, he expressed concern over reports of violence, intimidation, and harassment directed at African migrants in parts of South Africa, noting that many Ghanaians and other African nationals had been affected by the situation.

He praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for what he described as “decisive leadership and compassion in coordinating the evacuation exercise in collaboration with Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, and officials of the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria.”

Mr. Vanderpuije said he was encouraged by the government’s assurance on the safety of citizens abroad, noting that, “I am encouraged by the strong assurance given by the government that no Ghanaian citizen would be abandoned in moments of distress, regardless of where they may find themselves across the globe. This assurance reflects the true spirit of responsible governance and national solidarity.”

He commended the provision of emergency travel documentation, consular assistance, and reintegration support for returning citizens, stressing that these measures demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to protecting the dignity and welfare of its people.

According to him, as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, he assured the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the committee's full support in all efforts aimed at safeguarding Ghanaian citizens abroad and strengthening diplomatic engagements.

He also noted Parliament’s solidarity with victims of the attacks, extending sympathy to affected families during what he described as a difficult period.

Mr. Vanderpuije further called on African leaders, the African Union, and other stakeholders to intensify efforts towards promoting unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence across the continent, stating that "Africa's strength lies in unity, brotherhood, and mutual respect. There is therefore no place for xenophobia, intolerance, and violence against fellow Africans anywhere on the continent.”

He urged Ghanaians currently residing in South Africa to remain law-abiding, stay in close contact with Ghana’s diplomatic mission, and adhere strictly to safety advisories issued by authorities.

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