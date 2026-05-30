An open letter to the President of the Republic of Ghana

No more profits without responsibility: Gold Fields, MTN, and South African Companies cannot continue to benefit from Ghana while Ghanaians suffer in South Africa.

Your Excellency,

I write this letter first with sincere appreciation to you, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa for the commendable leadership demonstrated during these difficult moments involving Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

Your government has shown courage, responsiveness, and patriotism. Your interventions have proven that Ghana still has leaders who are fearless, proactive, and prepared to stand up for the welfare of their citizens beyond our borders. Many Ghanaians deeply appreciate the urgency and seriousness with which this matter has been approached.

However, Your Excellency, appreciation alone cannot silence the growing anger and frustration of the Ghanaian people.

The continued attacks, harassment, humiliation, and economic losses suffered by Ghanaians in South Africa are barbaric and completely unacceptable. Ghanaian citizens in South Africa have had their businesses destroyed, their properties looted, and their dignity trampled upon.

Some have returned home with absolutely nothing after years of sacrifice and hard work.

Meanwhile, South African companies continue to enjoy significant profits and economic success in Ghana.

This contradiction is painful.

MTN, Gold Fields, and several other South African corporations continue to thrive because Ghana has provided them with peace, security, stability, and a welcoming business environment. Ghana has treated South African investors with dignity and fairness.

Sadly, the same cannot confidently be said about how many Ghanaians are treated in South Africa.

Your Excellency, there comes a point when diplomacy must be matched with firmness. Ghana cannot continue to open its arms endlessly while its citizens are repeatedly disgraced elsewhere. Friendship between nations must be built on mutual respect, not one-sided economic benefit.

It is therefore only fair and morally right that MTN, Gold Fields, and all major South African companies operating in Ghana contribute directly to the rehabilitation and reintegration of affected Ghanaians returning from South Africa.

These companies should create employment opportunities for the victims.

They cannot continue making billions from Ghana while pretending not to see the suffering of Ghanaians in their home country.

Corporate neutrality in the face of injustice is cowardice.

Furthermore, Your Excellency, the issue of Gold Fields' lease renewal should not be treated as routine administrative business. The Government of Ghana must take a bold and uncompromising position.

No renewal should be granted unless serious commitments are made toward compensation, support, and justice for affected Ghanaian victims who lost businesses, investments, and livelihoods in South Africa.

A nation that refuses to defend the dignity of its citizens gradually weakens its own sovereignty.

Ghana is not a country that should beg foreign corporations for relevance. These companies need Ghana just as Ghana accommodates them. The Ghanaian people deserve respect, protection, and fairness.

We have been peaceful. We have been patient. We have been accommodating.

But peace must never be mistaken for weakness.

Your Excellency, this is a defining moment for Ghanaian leadership. The Ghanaian people expect a government that will protect both the economy and the dignity of its citizens with equal seriousness.

Ghana's peace and generosity must not be exploited while Ghanaians suffer injustice without accountability.

Respectfully,

Evans Mawunyo Tsikata

A Proud Ghanaian

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.