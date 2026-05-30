Fans defy rain to watch UEFA Champions League final at Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey

Audio By Carbonatix
At the Aviation Social Centre in Accra, football passion has refused to bow to the weather as fans gather in their numbers for Hitz FM’s annual Rep Ur Jersey event, braving steady rainfall as the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG takes place.
What began as a lively outdoor celebration of football culture has turned into a striking display of commitment, as supporters remain seated, soaked by rain, yet firmly focused on the big screen where the final is being broadcast live.
The event, which has become a fixture on Ghana’s sports and entertainment calendar, brings together football enthusiasts, supporters’ groups, and music lovers, all proudly clad in the colours of their favourite clubs.
From Premier League giants to Spanish and Italian sides, jerseys from across the world have transformed the venue into a sea of colours and rivalries.
Despite the downpour, the energy has not faded. Fans continue to engage in chants, banter, and collective reactions to every moment of the match, turning the rain-soaked setting into a dramatic football theatre.
As Arsenal and PSG battle it out in the Champions League final, one thing is clear in Accra — not even the rain is strong enough to wash away the love for the game.
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