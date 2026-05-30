Ageing fire tenders, lack of hydrants threaten emergency response in Tema Region

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Tema Region is facing significant operational challenges due to ageing fire tenders, the absence of functional fire hydrants, and poor road infrastructure, a situation officials say is undermining emergency response efforts.

Divisional Officer Grade II (DO II) Ebenezer Yenzu, Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, disclosed that the region's firefighting fleet has exceeded its operational lifespan, with the last major allocation of fire tenders received about 15 years ago.

Speaking at an intersectoral review meeting organised by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, DO II Yenzu said international standards require emergency vehicles to be replaced or completely re-engined after five years of service.

He cited a recent fire outbreak in Prampram during which six fire tenders were deployed to the scene. However, four developed mechanical faults before operations were completed, leaving only two operational.

According to him, the Service had to rely on private water tankers to sustain firefighting efforts and prevent the blaze from spreading further.

DO II Yenzu further revealed that the industrial enclave within the region lacks active fire hydrants, forcing fire crews to depend on alternative water sources during emergencies.

He reiterated the Service's appeal to Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to improve water supply infrastructure and install functional hydrants in strategic locations.

The GNFS also identified poor roads and traffic congestion as major obstacles to meeting emergency response standards.

DO II Yenzu explained that while international benchmarks recommend response times of eight minutes or less, reinforcement crews travelling from Katamanso to Akuse could spend up to 30 minutes on the road due to poor road conditions and traffic bottlenecks.

He said the situation worsens when nearby fire stations experience mechanical breakdowns, forcing tenders to be dispatched from more distant locations.

Despite these challenges, he said the Service has recorded successes through public education and community sensitisation campaigns.

DO II Yenzu disclosed that out of the 318 fire incidents recorded in the region during the first quarter of the year, 126 were extinguished by community members before the arrival of firefighters.

He described the figure as evidence that sustained public education is helping residents identify and respond to fires at their early stages.

The officer urged residents to contact the Tema Regional Control Room directly during fire outbreaks via the emergency line 0303 202 554 to avoid delays associated with national call-routing systems.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.