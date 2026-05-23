Four Ada SHS students arrested after viral cutlass threat video sparks alarm

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested four students of Ada Senior High Technical School after a disturbing viral video showed a student wielding a cutlass and threatening colleagues on campus.
According to a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs for the Tema Region, Dede Dzakpasu, the incident came to the attention of the police around 12:10 a.m. on May 22, 2026, after the video surfaced on social media.
Police said a night patrol team was immediately dispatched to the school after the footage circulated.
With support from school authorities, officers arrested Raymond Gyamfi, Oscar Amemoair, Odartey Wilson, all aged 18, together with one juvenile who were identified in the video.
The suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with the investigation.
The police have urged students to resolve disagreements peacefully through established school structures instead of resorting to violence or intimidation.
The command also called on parents and school authorities to strengthen supervision, discipline and guidance among students to help maintain safety and order in schools.
“The Command assures the public that investigations are ongoing and further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.
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