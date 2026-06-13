Mobile Money Fintech shareholders approve Q1 dividend at Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders of Mobile Money Fintech Limited (MMFL), operators of MTN Mobile Money services, have approved key corporate and governance resolutions, including a dividend of GH¢0.03 per share for the first quarter of 2026, as the company strengthens its growth strategy and intensifies efforts to combat digital fraud.

The resolutions were approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Accra, where shareholders reviewed the company's performance and endorsed measures aimed at enhancing governance and positioning the business for long-term growth.

Speaking to Joy Business after the meeting, Board Chair of Mobile Money Fintech Limited, Victoria Bright, said shareholders granted critical approvals required for the company's continued operations following its transition to Mobile Money Fintech Limited.

"We invited our shareholders to give us certain critical approvals for the continuation of the business of MMF," she said.

"You will note from the proceedings and the resolutions passed today that we approved the transitioning of our directors from Mobile Money Limited into Mobile Money Fintech Limited, as we are now called."

Mrs. Bright said shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young (EY) as the company's external auditors.

"We chose Ernst & Young and needed our shareholders to approve that choice," she explained.

She further announced that shareholders would benefit from dividend payments declared by both Mobile Money Fintech Limited and MTN Ghana.

"MTN Ghana had already declared dividends in a similar amount of three pesewas per share. Together, for the first quarter alone, our shareholders will receive six pesewas per share from the two companies’ combined," she disclosed.

The company, which manages Ghana's largest mobile money platform and serves more than 17 million registered subscribers, continues to play a central role in the country's digital financial services ecosystem.

Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Fintech Limited, Shaibu Haruna, said the company remains focused on delivering value to shareholders while investing in innovation and customer protection.

He noted that the company had moved from semi-annual dividend payments to a quarterly dividend structure, reflecting both improved performance and a commitment to rewarding shareholders more frequently.

"The three pesewas per share that has been declared is a reflection of the company's performance in the first quarter," Mr Haruna said.

He added that MMFL would continue to invest in innovative solutions to improve customer experience and strengthen the digital payments ecosystem.

"Our service is going to continue to be strong in terms of the innovation that we bring into the ecosystem," he stated.

Mr Haruna also highlighted the growing threat of digital fraud and reiterated the company's commitment to working with industry stakeholders to address the challenge.

"We are working with our partners and ecosystem actors to combat the digital fraud we continue to see in the market. It is something we have taken very seriously," he said.

He referenced the company's recently launched white paper, 'Uniting Against Digital Fraud: Strengthening Ecosystem Collaboration in Ghana's Digital Financial Services Sector,' describing it as a demonstration of MMFL's commitment to tackling fraud across the industry.

"The white paper reflects how critical this issue is for us and for the industry as a whole. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that we collectively address these challenges," he added.

The EGM also authorized the board to determine the remuneration of the external auditors for the 2026 financial year.

The approvals come at a time when Ghana's digital financial services sector is experiencing rapid growth, increasing the need for stronger governance frameworks, enhanced security measures and greater collaboration among industry players.

With more than 17 million registered subscribers, Mobile Money Fintech Limited says it remains committed to driving financial inclusion, delivering innovative digital financial solutions and creating sustainable value for shareholders.

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