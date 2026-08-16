Twelve killed as Polish bus veers off Hungarian motorway

Audio By Carbonatix
Twelve people were killed and dozens more injured when a Polish tourist bus veered off a Hungarian motorway and into a ditch.
Police said the bus overturned after coming off the M3 motorway, which connects Hungary's capital Budapest with the north-eastern city of Nyíregyháza, at around 01:00 local time on Sunday (23:00 GMT on Saturday).
Officers believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. He has been taken into custody.
Thirty-five out of the 57 passengers and two drivers onboard have been rescued by firefighters so far, state media reports.
Emergency services had been attempting to lift the rear axle of the 24-tonne bus to remove the people trapped underneath before cranes arrived to lift the whole vehicle, according to news agency MTI.
Hungary's ambulance service said it had treated one person with life-threatening injuries, nine people with serious injuries and a further 37 people with minor injuries.
The country's Prime Minister Péter Magyar offered his "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.
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