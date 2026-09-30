STC fares to go up by up to 8% this week – Deputy MD

Audio By Carbonatix
The State Transport Company (STC) is set to increase passenger fares by up to 8% this week, citing rising fuel prices and other operational costs.
STC Deputy Managing Director, Nuru Hamidan, in an interview on Joy FM, said the company has been compelled to adjust fares as the cost of running its services continues to increase.
He said passengers should therefore expect a slight adjustment in STC fares this week.
“The Transport Ministry has approved 8% across the board, and so even if we are increasing, it wouldn't be more than 8%,” he told JoyNews’ Gemma Appiah.
He explained that while STC is expected to keep its fares relatively affordable as a public transport provider, the policy has affected the company’s revenue generation.
“We need to make sure that everybody is able to afford transport. But then somebody must pay for it, and that is why we are engaging the ministry so that we can find another way to make sure that we subsidise it.”
Mr Hamidan said STC’s fares are currently significantly lower than those charged by other transport operators on some routes.
“For instance, Accra to Wa, STC is charging GH₵250, GPRTU is charging GH₵ 370. Look at the difference. And VIP is charging GH₵309,” he said.
He said the company is also facing higher expenditure on fuel, vehicle maintenance, salaries, utilities and other overhead costs, making the fare increase necessary to help STC sustain its operations.
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