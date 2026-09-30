Photos: Accra-Kumasi bypasses get new lease of life as contractors return to site

The Accra–Kumasi bypass projects have received a major boost following the return of contractors to site to resume construction on the various sections of the road.

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, announced this during an inspection tour of the project sites, reaffirming government’s commitment to completing the bypasses by the end of 2027.

“This road project will be completed, just like our other priority projects. This is also a priority project for government,” the Minister said.

Contractors working on the different sections also expressed their commitment to completing the projects within the scheduled timeframe.

Progress on Bypass Projects

Current progress on the various sections is as follows; Osino South Bound: 77%, Osino North Bound: 70%, Anyinam South Bound: 74.6%, Anyinam North Bound: 99%, Enyiresi South Bound: 65%, Enyiresi North Bound: 64%, Konongo South Bound: 74% and Konongo North Bound: 60%.

The bypass projects are expected to create additional road capacity and help ease congestion along the busy Accra–Kumasi corridor.

Meanwhile, rehabilitation works are ongoing on the existing Accra–Kumasi Highway.

Contractors are currently undertaking sectional maintenance on heavily deteriorated portions of the highway. The maintenance works will subsequently be followed by an asphaltic overlay along the entire corridor.

The rehabilitation is intended to improve the condition of the existing road while work continues on the bypass projects.

Mr Agbodza has also appealed to motorists using the existing Accra–Kumasi Highway to exercise patience and caution as construction and rehabilitation works continue.

“All drivers on the existing Accra–Kumasi Highway, please exercise patience. We need you alive,” he said.

He cautioned motorists against speeding and dangerous manoeuvres, warning that impatience could result in avoidable road crashes and loss of lives.

“Let us not use haste, overspeeding, and wrong manoeuvres to lose any life,” the Minister stressed.

Mr Agbodza assured motorists that the government remains committed to completing the projects and creating additional capacity to improve traffic flow between Accra and Kumasi.

“We are going to complete this project and create more capacity so that you can drive at a more consistent speed between Accra and Kumasi,” he added.

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