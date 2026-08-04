Minority calls for urgent completion of Accra-Kumasi Highway after fatal Birimso Bridge accident 

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the government to urgently prioritise the completion of ongoing works on the Accra-Kumasi Highway following a tragic multi-vehicle collision at the Birimso bridge that has left at least 15 people feared dead.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, August 4, the Caucus expressed profound sorrow over the accident, which occurred on the Kumasi-Accra Highway, and extended condolences to the bereaved families while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

"On behalf of the Minority Caucus, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We also sympathise with those who sustained injuries and wish them a speedy and full recovery," the statement read.

The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee, Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei, who signed the statement, described the incident as yet another painful reminder of the urgent need to address the longstanding safety challenges on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

"This unfortunate incident is yet another painful reminder of the urgent need to address the longstanding safety challenges on the Accra-Kumasi Highway. Far too many lives have been lost on this highway, and the nation cannot continue to accept these recurring tragedies as inevitable," the statement said.

The Minority Caucus noted that the government has committed US$1.7 billion for the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway Project, with these funds set aside in an escrow account at the Bank of Ghana. However, the Caucus argued that approximately US$300 million would be sufficient to complete the existing bypasses and ongoing works on the existing highway.

While acknowledging that the long-term vision of constructing an expressway is commendable, the Minority insisted that the immediate priority should be to complete the existing highway that can save lives now.

"We note that Government has committed US$1.7 billion for the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway Project, with these funds set aside in an escrow account at the Bank of Ghana. However, approximately US$300 million would be sufficient to complete the existing bypasses and ongoing works on the existing Accra-Kumasi Highway," the statement indicated.

The Caucus made a strong national appeal to the government to expedite all outstanding works on the critical corridor, treating them as a matter of national urgency while preparations for the expressway continue.

"As fatal crashes continue to occur on this critical corridor, expediting these outstanding works should be treated as a matter of national urgency while preparations for the expressway continue," the statement added.

The Accra-Kumasi Highway remains one of Ghana's busiest and most accident-prone roads, with numerous fatal crashes recorded over the years. The latest tragedy at Birimso bridge has reignited calls for decisive action to improve safety along the corridor.

Meanwhile, emergency services have been working to clear the scene and provide medical attention to the injured.

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