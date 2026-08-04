‘Vibes The Movie’ wins Ghana Comedy Awards Best Comic Film honour

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian feature film Vibes The Movie has won the Best Comic Film award at the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards.
Directed by filmmaker Big Ghun, known privately as Nicholas Tetteh Nartey, Vibes The Movie stars Jeffery Nortey alongside an ensemble cast, blending comedy, music and authentic Ghanaian storytelling that has resonated with audiences across the country.
The award adds to the film’s growing list of achievements and reinforces its position as one of Ghana’s standout comedy productions. Since its cinema premiere, Vibes The Movie has attracted praise for its relatable characters, witty humour and portrayal of friendship, ambition and everyday life.
Speaking after the win, Big Ghun dedicated the award to the cast, crew, production team, partners and the thousands of moviegoers whose support helped make the film a success.
In another significant development, the film recently secured a distribution deal in the United States, paving the way for its international rollout. The release will give audiences around the world, including those who were unable to attend its cinema premiere, the opportunity to watch the award-winning comedy.
The latest recognition comes as Ghanaian films continue to seek wider international audiences through streaming platforms and overseas distribution agreements.
With the Best comic film title added to its accolades and a global release on the horizon, Vibes The Movie continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Ghana’s most celebrated comedy films in recent years while expanding its reach to international audiences.
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