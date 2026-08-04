NACSA extends gun violence prevention campaign to Ayawaso North Municipality

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has extended its public awareness campaign on gun violence prevention to the Ayawaso North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, NACSA posted on social media on Tuesday.

The initiative forms part of the Commission’s efforts to strengthen collaboration with local authorities and communities to prevent the proliferation and misuse of illicit firearms.

Led by the Programmes Officer, Mr Mohammed Adinan, the NACSA team engaged the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso North, Haruna Mohammed Awal, the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr Jamani Dramani, Assembly Members, religious leaders and other community stakeholders.

The engagement focused on promoting community participation in preventing armed violence and encouraging collective action towards addressing the misuse of small arms and light weapons.

In his closing remarks, Mr Dramani stressed the importance of continuous public education in tackling emerging security threats. He also reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to working with NACSA to deepen awareness and promote a gun-violence-free culture within the municipality.

NACSA highlighted the critical role of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in advancing public education, strengthening community vigilance and supporting national efforts to prevent armed violence.

The Commission said it would continue engaging local government authorities across the country as part of its proactive approach to improving community security and building sustained partnerships.

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