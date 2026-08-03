National

Small Arms Commission steps up school outreach, reaches over 3,650 students in anti-gun violence campaign

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  3 August 2026 5:53pm
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The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) says it has intensified its nationwide schools' engagement campaign, reaching more than 3,650 students, parents and teachers as part of efforts to prevent gun violence and curb the proliferation of illicit firearms.

According to the Commission, the sensitisation programmes are aimed at strengthening community resilience against gun violence through preventive education and public awareness.

The engagements were held at Our Lady of Fatima Technical Institute in Sampa in the Bono Region, Ko Senior High School in Hamile and Wa Senior High School in the Upper West Region, as well as Adum Presbyterian School in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

NACSA said the outreach went beyond educating participants on the dangers associated with illicit firearms, stressing the need for young people to reject violence, resist criminal influences and become ambassadors of peace within their communities.

The Commission also encouraged parents and teachers to play a more active role in creating safe and supportive environments that protect children from exposure to violence and the misuse of weapons.

It noted that the campaign forms part of its broader strategy to promote peaceful communities through sustained public education, particularly among young people.

"Through these sustained engagements, NACSA continues to demonstrate that building a gun violence-free Ghana requires informed students, responsible parents, supportive schools and engaged communities working together," the Commission said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The Commission has in recent months intensified public education campaigns across the country as part of efforts to reduce the risks associated with the illicit possession and circulation of small arms and light weapons.

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