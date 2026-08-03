Boardroom reflections: Preserving governance in disagreements

Harold Boateng

There is a common misconception that a successful Board is one where everyone agrees. I respectfully disagree. Disagreements in the boardroom are inevitable.

Around a table where there are accomplished professionals with different experiences, differences of opinion are bound to arise. That, by itself, is not a governance problem. In fact, a Board that never disagrees should worry us more.

The danger begins when the relationship between the Board and management breaks down. Once trust is lost, every question is seen as interference and every explanation is viewed with suspicion. That is the point where governance quietly begins to fail.

The real test is whether those disagreements produce better decisions or deeper divisions. Healthy disagreement is an essential ingredient of good governance.

In an efficient governance structure, Governing Boards are expected to challenge while Management is expected to explain. Neither role should be mistaken for hostility.

The Board should ask difficult questions and Management should not be afraid to answer them.

That is how accountability is strengthened. What must never happen is for those differences to weaken the relationship between the two. Institutions grow when there is mutual respect, even in disagreement.

Unfortunately, many institutions, both public and private, are not weakened by disagreement itself but by the failure to manage it effectively. When differences of opinion become personal, trust erodes and governance suffers.

This, in the long run, leads to delayed decisions as a result of strained relationships, causing the organisation to spend more time managing internal tensions than pursuing its strategic objectives.

In all of this, the Board Secretary has an arduous task to preserve the relationship between the Board and Management.

Their facilitative role is far from being a recorder of minutes or organiser of meetings, but assisting the Chairman to manage Board dynamics in a manner that encourages constructive engagement rather than confrontation. The Secretary must be a bridge that keeps governance working.

Ultimately, strong institutions are not built because everyone agrees. They are built because people understand their roles, respect each other's responsibilities and never allow communication to break down.

The strongest boards are not those that avoid disagreement. They are those that know how to manage it. Once disagreement produces better decisions instead of deeper divisions, governance has done its job.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.