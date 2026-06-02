Measuring Governance Effectiveness: The missing link between The Boardroom and Organisational Performance

Dr Ralph Punamane

In a recent article, I argued that organisational performance begins in the boardroom. Decisions concerning leadership, accountability, strategy and institutional direction often influence organisational outcomes long before services are delivered, policies are implemented, or products reach their intended beneficiaries. Increasingly, governance is being recognised as a critical determinant of institutional effectiveness. Yet an important question remains largely unanswered: how do we know whether governance itself is working?

This question is important because many organisations have invested considerable effort in strengthening governance structures. Boards have been established, committees constituted, policies approved, and compliance frameworks implemented. However, despite these investments, institutions with seemingly similar governance arrangements often produce very different results. Some consistently deliver on their mandates and retain stakeholder confidence, while others struggle with accountability failures, poor decision-making and declining performance.

The missing link between governance and organisational performance is not the absence of governance structures. In many organisations, those structures already exist. Rather, the missing link is the ability to determine whether governance arrangements are actually influencing organisational outcomes. Put differently, institutions have become increasingly sophisticated in measuring organisational performance, yet comparatively little attention has been devoted to measuring the effectiveness of the governance systems that shapes performance.

As a result, organisations frequently know whether they are succeeding or failing, but they do not always know whether governance is contributing to those outcomes or undermining them.

For many institutions, governance assessment begins and ends with compliance. Board meetings are held. Committees meet regularly. Reports are submitted. Regulatory requirements are satisfied. While these activities are important, they do not necessarily demonstrate governance effectiveness. Compliance confirms that governance processes exist; it does not confirm that those processes are creating value.

The distinction is significant.

An organisation may satisfy every governance requirement on paper and still experience weak strategic decisions, ineffective oversight, poor risk management and declining stakeholder confidence. Conversely, another institution may operate with relatively simple governance structures yet demonstrate strong leadership, sound judgement and sustained organisational success.

The challenge therefore lies in distinguishing governance activity from governance impact.

Governance effectiveness should be understood as the extent to which governance arrangements contribute to better decisions, stronger accountability, improved organisational resilience and the achievement of institutional objectives. Viewed from this perspective, governance effectiveness becomes the bridge between governance structures and organisational performance. It is the mechanism through which board decisions, oversight systems, accountability arrangements and leadership practices are translated into measurable organisational outcomes.

Without understanding governance effectiveness, institutions risk investing considerable amounts of time and resources in governance activities while remaining uncertain about whether those activities are generating meaningful results.

This raises an important question for boards, regulators and organisational leaders. What exactly should be measured when assessing governance effectiveness?

Traditional governance indicators remain relevant. Board attendance, committee participation, policy approvals and compliance records provide useful information about governance processes. However, these indicators reveal little about whether governance is influencing organisational outcomes.

A more meaningful assessment requires organisations to examine whether governance systems improve the quality of strategic decisions, strengthening accountability, enhancing risk management, promoting ethical conduct and supporting long-term organisational performance. The focus must shift from measuring what governance does to understanding what governance achieves.

Equally important is an institution's ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Organisations today operate in environments characterised by uncertainty, technological disruption, economic volatility and evolving stakeholder expectations. Effective governance should strengthen an institution's capacity to anticipate challenges, respond to emerging risks and adapt to changing conditions without compromising its objectives.

A governance system that performs adequately during periods of stability but struggles during periods of uncertainty may warrant closer scrutiny.

Stakeholder confidence provides another important measure of governance effectiveness. Public trust, employee engagement, investor confidence and stakeholder support are influenced not only by organisational performance but also by perceptions of leadership integrity, transparency and accountability. In many respects, governance effectiveness becomes visible through the confidence that stakeholders place in an institution and its leadership.

The issue is particularly relevant within the public sector, where institutional success cannot be measured solely in financial terms. Public institutions exist to create public value, promote accountability and deliver services that improve societal well-being. Assessing governance effectiveness in such environments requires consideration of transparency, responsiveness, service delivery outcomes and public trust.

Boards and governing bodies must also recognise that governance effectiveness is not a static concept. Governance systems that were appropriate a decade ago may be inadequate today. New risks emerge. Stakeholder expectations evolve. Regulatory environments change. Effective governance therefore requires continuous learning, adaptation and improvement.

This reality has important implications for governance practice. Periodic board evaluations, governance audits, leadership assessments and stakeholder feedback mechanisms should become integral components of governance systems. The objective should not be compliance for its own sake but a deeper understanding of whether governance arrangements are contributing meaningfully to institutional success.

Ultimately, the purpose of governance is not merely to establish structures, processes and controls. Its purpose is to help institutions make better decisions, uphold accountability, manage uncertainty and achieve sustainable outcomes. Measuring governance effectiveness therefore requires organisations to look beyond governance activities and focus on governance impact.

As governance continues to attract increasing attention from policymakers, regulators, investors and organisational leaders, another question is beginning to emerge. Even when governance systems are properly designed and their effectiveness can be measured, why do some organisations consistently outperform others operating under similar governance frameworks?

The answer may lie beyond governance structures, performance indicators and evaluation tools. It may lie in the less visible but highly influential realm of organisational culture. Institutions often operate under comparable governance arrangements yet display markedly different behaviours, levels of accountability and performance outcomes. Understanding how culture influences governance effectiveness may therefore represent the next frontier in governance research and practice.

The future governance conversation may not centre solely on whether governance structures exist or whether governance effectiveness can be measured. It may increasingly focus on how governance cultures are developed, sustained and embedded within institutions. Those organisations that succeed in aligning governance structures, governance effectiveness and governance culture are likely to set the benchmark for institutional excellence in the years ahead.

AUTHOR INFORMATION

Full Name: Dr Ralph Punamane

Professional Title: Independent Health Policy and Management Specialist/Researcher

Institutional Affiliation: University of Ghana Business School – Alumnus

Short Author Bio:

Dr Ralph Punamane is an Independent Health Policy and Management Specialist/Researcher, Governance Researcher and Public Administration Practitioner. He holds a PhD in Health Policy and Management from the University of Ghana and is an alumnus of the University of Ghana Business School. His research interests include governance mechanisms, governance effectiveness, institutional performance, leadership, accountability and service delivery improvement in Ghana. His work focuses on bridging academic research and practice by providing governance insights that support stronger institutions, improved organisational performance and sustainable development.

Contact Email: ralphpunamane@yahoo.com

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.