‘Governance is continuous’ — Abban supports Agenda 111 project continuity

Agenda 111

Former Deputy Health Minister, Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, has called for continuity in governance, insisting that national development projects such as the Agenda 111 hospital initiative must be completed regardless of changes in political administration.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s News Night on Tuesday, April 14, he stressed that state projects belong to the nation and should not be disrupted due to a political transition.

“This is a continuous process. Government after government must continue the work, because the development of the country is not tied to a single administration,” he said.

He argued that it is important for successive governments to build on projects initiated by their predecessors to ensure efficiency and avoid waste.

Dr. Abban also defended the principle of policy continuity, adding that governments should focus on completing rather than abandoning ongoing national projects.

“If you agree that governance is a continuum and that projects started by one government should be completed by another, then there is no need to suggest otherwise. The call was rightly made,” he stated.

His comments come amid renewed debate over the Agenda 111 hospital project, following criticisms from the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Mr. Akandoh, speaking at the Government Accountability Series, questioned the planning and implementation of the initiative under the previous administration led by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He alleged that although approximately ₵4.8 billion had been spent on the project, none of the Agenda 111 hospitals are currently operational.

The Health Minister further stated that the current administration under President John Dramani Mahama is committed to completing and operationalising the facilities to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

The Agenda 111 project, launched to expand healthcare infrastructure and reduce pressure on existing hospitals, remains a major subject of political and public debate as calls grow for transparency and completion of the facilities.

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